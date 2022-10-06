Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 75,000 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 48,674 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBA stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.80. 18,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 97.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

