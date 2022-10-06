Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases Shares of 98,406 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,289,351 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,056,000 after buying an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.00. The company had a trading volume of 62,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average of $131.62. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

