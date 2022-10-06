Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,857. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 770.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

