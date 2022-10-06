Ninepoint Partners LP Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up about 1.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Chesapeake Energy worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,264,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 535.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $276,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.50. 170,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $105.93. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

