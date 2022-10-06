Ninepoint Partners LP Grows Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,526,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 785,000 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up about 15.0% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 0.28% of Cenovus Energy worth $105,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,015. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.27.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.