Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires Shares of 3,855 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ADC traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 148.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

