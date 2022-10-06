Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires Shares of 2,538 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $179.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $191.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.53 and its 200 day moving average is $171.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

