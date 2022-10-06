NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $120.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a $120.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71. The firm has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

