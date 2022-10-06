NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $91.10 on Monday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 168,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 40,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

