NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,099,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 609,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of NIKE worth $418,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NIKE by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in NIKE by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 175,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71. The company has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.