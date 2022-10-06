Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,230.57

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,230.57 ($14.87) and traded as low as GBX 1,078.25 ($13.03). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,105 ($13.35), with a volume of 8,267 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.01) target price on shares of Nichols in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £408.53 million and a PE ratio of -18.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Nichols’s payout ratio is -0.39%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

