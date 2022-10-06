Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,230.57

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,230.57 ($14.87) and traded as low as GBX 1,078.25 ($13.03). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,105 ($13.35), with a volume of 8,267 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.01) target price on shares of Nichols in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Nichols Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £408.53 million and a PE ratio of -18.56.
Nichols Cuts Dividend
About Nichols
Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.
See Also
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.