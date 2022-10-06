NFT11 (NFT11) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

NFT11 (NFT11) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. NFT11 has a market capitalization of $553,606.16 and approximately $10,755.00 worth of NFT11 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT11 token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NFT11 has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NFT11

NFT11’s launch date was August 7th, 2021. NFT11’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,092,486 tokens. The Reddit community for NFT11 is https://reddit.com/r/nft11. NFT11’s official Twitter account is @nft11_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFT11’s official website is nft11.io. The official message board for NFT11 is medium.com/@nfteleven.

NFT11 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT11 (NFT11) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFT11 has a current supply of 125,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFT11 is 0.18981316 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $214.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nft11.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT11 directly using US dollars.

