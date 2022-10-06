Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Down 4.9%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.55 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 7,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 500,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.10.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. On average, analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,246,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 294.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,415,000 after buying an additional 807,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nevro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,293,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.