Neos Credits Price Hits $0.17 (NCR)

Neos Credits (NCR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Neos Credits has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Neos Credits has a market cap of $6.71 million and $76,976.00 worth of Neos Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neos Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000845 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

About Neos Credits

Neos Credits launched on July 16th, 2018. Neos Credits’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,428,414 tokens. Neos Credits’ official Twitter account is @neos_vr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neos Credits is neos.com. The Reddit community for Neos Credits is https://reddit.com/r/NeosVR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neos Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neos Credits (NCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Neos Credits has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Neos Credits is 0.17020276 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $64,738.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neos.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neos Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neos Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neos Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

