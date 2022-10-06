Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Down to $13.75

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $13.44. Neogen shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 16,379 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,518. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,739,000 after buying an additional 102,067 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

