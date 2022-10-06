Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €57.00 ($58.16) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

NEM traded down €0.22 ($0.22) during trading on Thursday, hitting €51.54 ($52.59). The stock had a trading volume of 123,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 36.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €46.85 ($47.81) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.02.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

