National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,412,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.