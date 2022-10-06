National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.46

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.46 and traded as high as $34.00. National Bankshares shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 2,742 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKSH shares. StockNews.com downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

