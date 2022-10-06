National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at 7.20 on Thursday.

Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

