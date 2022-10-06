Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,691 shares of company stock worth $1,850,528 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

