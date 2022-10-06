MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 203,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,283. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at $137,000.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.