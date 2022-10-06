MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
MV Oil Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MVO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 203,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,283. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at $137,000.
About MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MV Oil Trust (MVO)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.