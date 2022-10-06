Multi-Chain Capital (new) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (MCC)

Multi-Chain Capital (new) (MCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Multi-Chain Capital (new) token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi-Chain Capital (new) has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $13,281.00 worth of Multi-Chain Capital (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multi-Chain Capital (new) has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.
About Multi-Chain Capital (new)
Multi-Chain Capital (new)’s total supply is 4,206,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,071,809,762,669 tokens. The official message board for Multi-Chain Capital (new) is multichaincapital.medium.com. Multi-Chain Capital (new)’s official website is mchain.capital. Multi-Chain Capital (new)’s official Twitter account is @mulchaincapital.
Buying and Selling Multi-Chain Capital (new)
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-Chain Capital (new) directly using US dollars.
