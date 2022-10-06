Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.76. Movano shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 5,818 shares.

Movano Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Get Movano alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movano

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Movano during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Movano by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 391,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.