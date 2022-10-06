Mound Token Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (MND)

Mound Token (MND) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Mound Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mound Token has a market cap of $132,267.00 and $10,449.00 worth of Mound Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mound Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mound Token

Mound Token was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Mound Token’s total supply is 2,717,604 tokens. Mound Token’s official Twitter account is @pancakebunnyfin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mound Token’s official website is mndvault.mound.finance. The official message board for Mound Token is pancakebunny.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mound Token (MND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mound Token has a current supply of 2,717,604 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mound Token is 0.04821923 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mndvault.mound.finance/.”

