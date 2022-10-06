Morgan Stanley Cuts BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $17.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $657.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More

