Moonbet Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (MBET)

Moonbet (MBET) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Moonbet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbet has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $35,386.00 worth of Moonbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbet has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Moonbet Profile

Moonbet’s launch date was April 25th, 2021. Moonbet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonbet is https://reddit.com/r/moonbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbet’s official message board is medium.com/@moonbet. Moonbet’s official Twitter account is @moonbetofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbet’s official website is www.moonbet.org.

Moonbet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbet (MBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonbet has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Moonbet is 0.0000012 USD and is down -56.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $59.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonbet.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

