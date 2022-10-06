Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $187.85 million and $10.13 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00086338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00064446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007687 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,037,664,351 coins and its circulating supply is 397,954,520 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

