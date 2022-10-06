Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.38.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $261.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $242.61 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

