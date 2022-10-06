Moneta Digital (MMXN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $263,357.00

Moneta Digital (MMXN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Moneta Digital has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $263,357.00 worth of Moneta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moneta Digital has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Moneta Digital token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moneta Digital alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

About Moneta Digital

Moneta Digital launched on June 15th, 2021. Moneta Digital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Moneta Digital is https://reddit.com/r/mmxnmonetadigital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moneta Digital’s official website is monetadigital.com. Moneta Digital’s official Twitter account is @mmxn_moneta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moneta Digital’s official message board is mmxn-monetadigital.medium.com.

Moneta Digital Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moneta Digital (MMXN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Moneta Digital has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moneta Digital is 0.05002933 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $277,266.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monetadigital.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta Digital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneta Digital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneta Digital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moneta Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneta Digital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.