Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.11. 277,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

