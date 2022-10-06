monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $214.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNDY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

MNDY stock opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53. monday.com has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in monday.com by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after buying an additional 668,816 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 937.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,129,000 after buying an additional 1,875,846 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,765,000 after buying an additional 199,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,056,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

