Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $354.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.32 and its 200 day moving average is $314.27. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $361.25.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,542 shares of company stock valued at $64,885,888. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

