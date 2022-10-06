MKM Partners Cuts Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $56.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WGO. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $55.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,139,000 after acquiring an additional 276,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after purchasing an additional 821,490 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.