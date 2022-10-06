Mizuho Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $71.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $319,198,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

