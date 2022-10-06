Mizuho Cuts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $37.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMH. Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

