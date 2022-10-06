Mizuho Cuts ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target to $50.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $51.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,251,000 after acquiring an additional 156,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ALLETE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

