Mithrilverse (MITHRIL) Trading 92.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mithrilverse (MITHRIL) traded down 29.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Mithrilverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithrilverse has a total market capitalization of $229,806.74 and $20,010.00 worth of Mithrilverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithrilverse has traded down 92.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Mithrilverse Token Profile

Mithrilverse launched on November 9th, 2021. Mithrilverse’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Mithrilverse’s official website is mithrilverse.io. Mithrilverse’s official Twitter account is @mithrilverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithrilverse is https://reddit.com/r/mithrilverse.

Buying and Selling Mithrilverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Mithrilverse (MITHRIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mithrilverse has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mithrilverse is 0.0033843 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mithrilverse.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithrilverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithrilverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithrilverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

