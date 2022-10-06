Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

