Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 719 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 174,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $215.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.69 and a 200-day moving average of $233.00. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $449.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.