Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $295,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 84.7% in the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 175.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

