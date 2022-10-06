Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $256.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.44. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.03 and a twelve month high of $256.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

