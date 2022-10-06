Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 117 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $446.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.16 and a 200 day moving average of $483.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

