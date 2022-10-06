Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,422,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $807,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $480.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

