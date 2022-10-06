Mint Marble (MIM) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Mint Marble (MIM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Mint Marble has a market capitalization of $33.96 million and $236,185.00 worth of Mint Marble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Marble token can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00009835 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mint Marble has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.76 or 0.99929680 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002947 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00050466 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00063778 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00021758 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Mint Marble Profile

MIM is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Mint Marble’s official Twitter account is @mintmarble_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mint Marble is medium.com/@mintmarble. The Reddit community for Mint Marble is https://reddit.com/r/mintmarble/. Mint Marble’s official website is www.mintmarble.com.

Buying and Selling Mint Marble

According to CryptoCompare, “Mint Marble (MIM) is a cryptocurrency . Mint Marble has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Mint Marble is 2.03276574 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $226,455.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mintmarble.com/.”

