Million Dollar Baby One Day Trading Volume Tops $54,238.00 (MDB)

Million Dollar Baby (MDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Million Dollar Baby has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $54,238.00 worth of Million Dollar Baby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Million Dollar Baby token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Million Dollar Baby has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

Million Dollar Baby Token Profile

Million Dollar Baby launched on April 28th, 2022. Million Dollar Baby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Million Dollar Baby is medium.com/@mdbtoken. Million Dollar Baby’s official Twitter account is @mdb_defi. The official website for Million Dollar Baby is mdb.fund.

Buying and Selling Million Dollar Baby

According to CryptoCompare, “Million Dollar Baby (MDB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Million Dollar Baby has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Million Dollar Baby is 0.01389245 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $59,918.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mdb.fund.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million Dollar Baby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Million Dollar Baby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Million Dollar Baby using one of the exchanges listed above.

