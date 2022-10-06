Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after buying an additional 371,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,925.02.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.44. 201,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,099. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

