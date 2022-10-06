Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 288,066 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 288,066 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of Energy Transfer worth $56,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 74.0% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,000 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $31,865,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $27,423,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,581,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 499,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,990,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

