Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 263.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201,474 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.38% of Equitrans Midstream worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,077,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 109,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

