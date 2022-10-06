Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $41.10 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $41,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 23,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,484. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.92. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

