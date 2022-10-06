Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,684,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,668 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.87% of Plains GP worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 260.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plains GP Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 95,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,016. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

